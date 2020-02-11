Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul’s son Shubanso Pul was found dead at his apartment in the city of Brighton in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, EastMojo reported. He was Pul’s son by his first wife Dangwimsai Pul. Kalikho Pul had committed suicide in 2016.

The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom, so that his body could be brought back home, a family member told EastMojo.

Kalikho Pul was found hanging in his room on August 9, 2016, less than a month after the Supreme Court of India ruled against his appointment as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh with the support of some Congress MLAs and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

His diary, which came into the public domain in February 2017, contained explosive allegations of corruption in the Supreme Court. Pul claimed that he had received phone calls asking for Rs 86 crore for a judgement in his favour. “But my conscience did not permit this,” he wrote. The politician named then Chief Justice of India JS Khehar’s youngest son, and the younger brother Justice Dipak Misra, who succeeded Khehar, in the diary.

