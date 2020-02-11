Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Manish Sisodia on Tuesday won the Delhi Assembly elections in their constituencies after trailing for several hours till afternoon.

At one point during the counting of votes, Atishi was ahead by just seven votes against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji seat. However, she defeated him by a margin of over 11,000 votes at the end.



Delhi election results at 5.30 pm: AAP ahead in 63 seats, BJP in seven

“It was clear that people of Delhi had made up their minds about [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal,” Atishi told reporters after her victory, according to PTI. “They voted for him on the basis of his work. It is ‘kaam ki rajneeti’ [politics of work] which has won over the politics of hatred.”

Meanwhile, Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, was in a close contest with BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj constituency. Around 2 pm, Sisodia was trailing by 1,223 votes but after a turnaround he won by over 3,000 votes.

“I am happy to become the MLA from Patparganj Assembly constituency again,” he told reporters. “BJP tried to do politics of hate but people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people.”

Also read: ‘People voted for politics of development,’ says Kejriwal as AAP heads for big win

Patparganj was one of the most prestigious seats for the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP had won the seat in 1993. Later, it became a Congress stronghold until Sisodia won the seat in 2013 and 2015. The Kalkaji seat has been a Congress bastion. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra had won from the constituency thrice from 1998 to 2013.

By 5.30 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 34 out of 70 seats and was leading in 29 seats. The BJP won three seats and was leading in four.

Also read: How the key candidates are performing