The Election Commission’s trends for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday showed the Aam Aadmi Party leading in 54 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 16, according to the Election Commission. The counting of votes for all the 70 constituencies, which voted on Saturday, began at 8 am.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading at the moment from New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,387 votes against BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav. The chief minister had won by a margin of 31,583 in the 2015 Assembly elections.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said the party will register a massive victory in the Assembly polls. “We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early,” he said. “You wait and watch we will register a massive win.”

BJP’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari asked party workers not to lose heart. “What we are seeing now is much better than what exit polls showed,” he told NDTV. Earlier in the day, Tiwari had predicted 55 seats for his party and said it will come to power in Delhi. “Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats,” he had said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. “Congress’s defeat will not send a good message,” he told ANI. “The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant.”

Congress’ candidate, contesting from Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma has conceded defeat. “I accept my defeat, and thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency, he tweeted. “I hope there will be all-round development of the area. I will continue to fight for the all-round development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar assembly constituencies in future as well.”

Sharma was running against AAP leader Mahinder Yadav, who is leading by a margin of 3,581 votes against BJP leader Sanjay Singh. Yadav had won from the seat in 2015 by a margin of 77,665 votes.

The counting process was halted in Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, according to News18.

Security has been tightened across the national Capital to ensure peaceful counting of votes, ANI reported. The votes will be counted at 21 centres, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. “The exercise is being carried out as per the laid-down procedures of the Election Commission,” he told PTI. Traffic restrictions have also been put in place in some parts of the city ahead of the counting.

Each counting centre has several counting halls equal to the number of constituencies under that district. Every electronic voting machine contains a ballot unit, a control unit, and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail or VVPAT. The centres are situated in 11 districts, including one in Commonwealth Games Sports Complex in east Delhi, and rajiv Gandhi stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

Most exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party would comfortably sweep the elections to retain power in the national Capital. Both the BJP and the Congress have said that exit polls are not exact and sought to wait and watch.

The elections were contested by 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

The incumbent AAP faced the BJP as its main contender as the Congress remained a minor player in this year’s election. The ruling party relied on Kejriwal as its primary campaigner while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s campaign in the national Capital. The Congress did not seem to put up a strong fight during campaigns with its former President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing only a handful of rallies. Neither the BJP nor the Congress put up a chief ministerial face.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and BJP leader Vijay Goel were seen offering prayers ahead of the results.

More than 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Assembly elections. This included 2.33 lakh voters in 18-19 age group. On Saturday, 62.59% of the electorate turned up to cast their votes. However, the final voter turnout became a point of contention raised by the ruling AAP as the Election Commission released the official figure over 24 hours after voting ended on Saturday. The highest voter turnout of 71.6% was recorded in Ballimaran constituency, and the lowest was in the Delhi cantonment area, where it was 45.4%. The poll body said the turnout was two percentage points higher than in the Lok Sabha elections.

Exit polls

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may get 44 seats, predicted the Times Now-IPSOS survey, and its figures showed the BJP could improve its 2015 tally and win 26 constituencies. The ABP News-C Voter said the ruling party in Delhi may win 49 to 63 seats while the saffron party may get between five to 19 seats.

The Republic TV- Jan Ki Baat survey gave the ruling party 48 to 61 seats, and the BJP between nine and 21 constituencies. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero poll’s forecast saw 54 seats for Kejriwal’s party, and 15 for the BJP. The India Today-Axis exit poll said that AAP would win between 59 to 68 seats, while the BJP would secure two to 11 constituencies.