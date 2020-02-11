Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra resigned from his post on Tuesday after his party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, ANI reported. The party drew a blank, and secured less than 5% of the votes polled. Sixty-three of its 66 candidates lost their deposits. The party had left the other four seats for ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“I take moral responsibility for the party’s performance, we will analyse the factors behind this,” Chopra said. He blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “politics of polarisation” for the Congress’s dismal performance.

Chopra had taken over as Congress chief in the national Capital a little more than three months back. “I did the best of my capability,” he added.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also took responsibility for the saffron party’s poor show. Even though most exit polls predicted more than 20 constituencies for the party, it managed to win only eight. Tiwari said his future role in the party was its internal matter. The Bharatiya Janata Party improved its vote share in the elections but failed to convert it to seats as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 62 constituencies.