Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, staking claim to form the government in the national Capital, reported ANI. AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The election results were announced on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal conducted a meeting with the newly elected AAP MLAs at his official residence, reported PTI. The legislators appointed him as the leader of the legislature party. The AAP chief also met Baijal earlier in the day after the governor dissolved the sixth Legislative Assembly during counting of votes on Tuesday.

Kejriwal is scheduled to take oath as Delhi’s chief minister for the third time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. Following AAP’s victory in the elections, he had thanked his party’s supporters and the people of the national Capital. Kejriwal gave a big “I love you” shout-out to the city, and ended his speech with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad” slogans.

Delhi’s primary Opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, won only eight seats but was able to increase it’s vote share from 32% to 38.51%. The Congress repeated its abysmal performance from the 2015 Assembly elections with its vote share shrinking below 5%. At least 63 Congress candidates lost their deposits.

