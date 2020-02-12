Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday at the age of 59, PTI reported. “The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai told the news agency.

Rodricks was awarded the Padma Shri by the government in 2014. He was also associated with causes such as LGBT rights and the environment.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his exemplary work has left an indelible mark in the world of fashion. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of world renowned fashion designer and a niz Goenkar Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks,” he said in a tweet. “My heartfelt condolences to his family, may god comfort them in this hour of distress.”

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the designer’s skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks,” Rane tweeted. “His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020