At least 12 people were killed and eight seriously injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday night, PTI reported. The incident took place in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The bus, which was headed from Delhi to Motihari in Bihar, hit the truck from behind, police official Rajesh Kumar told PTI. The injured were taken to a hospital in Saifai in Etawah, he said. The number of deaths was confirmed by District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel told ANI that the bus had at least 40 to 45 passengers. Officials said the toll could rise further.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work. He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, the state government said.