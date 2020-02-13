A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday heard the Centre’s appeal against the Delhi High Court order that the convicts in the 2012 gangrape case should not be executed separately, Bar and Bench reported. The bench comprises Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for convict Mukesh Singh, informed the court about the petitions filed by the Tihar Jail authorities and the parents of the victim in a Delhi court, seeking a date for the execution of the death warrants. She said legal aid is being provided to convict Pawan Gupta, and that the pleas will be heard on Thursday.

Grover also told the court about the pendency of Centre’s application seeking victim-centric guidelines for execution of convicts.

The lawyer also told the court that AP Singh is no longer the counsel for Pawan Gupta. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, said it was unanticipated that the lawyer would change.

Advocate AP Singh said that instead of Gupta, he is now appearing for convicts Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur. The court issued a notice to the two convicts.

The court adjourned the hearing for the day, and listed the matter for the last hearing on Friday at 2 pm.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the plea of Vinay Sharma to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea, PTI reported. AP Singh alleged in the court that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and its Home Minister Manish Sisodia had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea. However, the bench, checking the records, said these individuals had signed the recommendations.

The High Court had on February 5 turned down a plea of the Union government and said the four would have to be hanged together since they were convicted for the same crime. The court gave the four convicts one week’s time to resort to all legal remedies available to them. Dismissing the Centre’s plea challenging the trial court order, the High Court said that the death warrant against the convicts cannot be executed separately.

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged a lower court’s order staying the execution of the convicts, which was initially scheduled for 6 am on February 1. The convicts’ death warrants were first issued for January 22, and then postponed to February 1 because of mercy pleas they had filed with President Kovind. Kovind has rejected the pleas.

The four men were sentenced to death in September 2013 for raping and murdering a paramedical student on the night of December 16, 2012. The assault had sparked countrywide protests. The student died 13 days later at a Singapore hospital.

The death sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in March 2014, and the Supreme Court in May 2017.