The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit on Wednesday said the social media company Twitter had blocked its account for its tweets about “liberals”. This was the handle’s first tweet in 36 hours.

“It is unfortunate that our handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about liberals,” the state unit tweeted. “We will not step back in our efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain. A big thanks for your support and encouragement. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind.”

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President Vinod Krishna Murthy told IANS that the account was blocked for 24 hours. “Of late, the team has been looking into the role of liberal, leftists and Congress held state administrations for the last couple of years and how the ecosystem is functioning against the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act],” he said.

Murthy claimed the team had been telling the world what the “liberals, leftists and Congress” had done.

The Karnataka BJP handle has tweeted multiple controversial posts in the recent past. On Saturday, it tweeted a video of Muslim women holding up their voter identity cards outside a polling booth in Delhi, and told them to “keep the documents safe” for the National Population Register exercise. The warning came despite repeated assurances by the Narendra Modi government that documents would not be required during the National Population Register process.