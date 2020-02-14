Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday threatened to join the protest of guest teachers against the Madhya Pradesh government led by his party if their demand to regularise services is not fulfilled, The Indian Express reported. Scindia is a major figure in the state Congress, and earlier used to represent the Guna constituency in Parliament.

“Our manifesto [for Assembly elections] promised to fulfill your demand,” Scindia told the guest teachers at a rally in Kundila village in Tikamgarh district. “The manifesto is a sacred book for us. If every promise is not fulfilled, I will take to the streets with you. Don’t think you are alone.”

Scindia has been at odds with his party in recent times. On February 12, he called the results of the Delhi Assembly elections “very, very disappointing”, contradicting party colleague P Chidambaram, who said he was happy with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s loss. Scindia urged his party to reinvent itself with a “new ideology, new thinking and new ways of functioning”. The Congress failed to win a single seat in the polls.

In October, Scindia had asked the party to introspect, reacting to Salman Khurshid’s remark that there was a leadership vacuum in the Congress. He also dismissed rumours that he would quit the party.