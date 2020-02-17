The Karnataka Police on Monday rearrested three Kashmiri students a day after releasing them for lack of evidence, reported PTI. The three students of KLE Institute of Technology are facing sedition charges. They were first arrested on Saturday immediately after the college filed a complaint about a video in which they allegedly said “Pakistan zindabad”.

“They [Kashmiri students] have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.

College Principal Basavaraj Anami had alleged that the students shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in a video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. The video was widely shared on social media. However, Scroll.in could not independently verify its authenticity.

On Sunday, the police had released the students after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Under Section 169 of the CrPc, an accused is let off when the investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce him before a court for remand. As part of the terms of their release, the students were made to sign a bond. In the bond, they have agreed to appear before the police whenever summoned.

“We did not find enough evidence to arrest the three students under sedition charges,” an unidentified police officer had told The News Indian Express. “They are now released on a bond, but they have to visit the police station as and when required. Currently, they are in safe custody and soon their parents are coming to meet them.”

The police action came after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the Gokul police station in Hubli where the students were lodged for a day. Bajrang Dal members objected to the release of the students, reported The News Minute. They said the charges against the students were serious and hence the police must arrest them. The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik also criticised the police, and said the youths had “demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack.”

Principal Anami had said that the three students would be suspended. Two of them are in a first-year engineering course, and the third is a second-year student.