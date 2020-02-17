The Karnataka Police on Sunday released three Kashmiri students who were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, reported PTI. The three students of KLE Institute of Technology were arrested on Saturday immediately after the college filed a complaint about a video in which they allegedly said “Pakistan zindabad”.

The video was shared widely on social media. However, Scroll.in could not independently verify its authenticity.

The students were released after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip. Under Section 169 of the CrPc, an accused is let off when the investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce him before a court for remand. As part of the terms of their release, the students were made to sign a bond. In the bond, they have agreed to appear before the police whenever summoned.

“We did not find enough evidence to arrest the three students under sedition charges,” an unidentified police officer told The News Indian Express. “They are now released on a bond, but they have to visit the police station as and when required. Currently, they are in safe custody and soon their parents are coming to meet them.”

Soon after they were released, members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Gokul police station in Hubli where the students were lodged for a day, reported The News Minute. The right wing group objected to the release of the students. They said the charges against the students were serious and hence the police must arrest them. The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

College Principal Basavaraj Anami had alleged that the students shouted pro-Pakistan slogans to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. He added that the students would be suspended. Two of them are in a first-year engineering course, and the third is a second-year student. “The students got seats here under the Government of India quota, therefore, we will write to The Union Government in this regard,” The New Indian Express quoted the principal as saying.