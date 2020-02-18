Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Tuesday that the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams to Dubai on Monday after being denied entry into India was necessary, and labelled her a “Pakistani proxy”.

In a statement on Monday, Labour Party MP Abrahams had said that she arrived at the airport at 8.50 am. She alleged that immigration officials did not cite any reason for denying her entry and revoking her visa, which was valid till October 2020.

The Indian government, however, claimed the MP was not in possession of a valid visa. An unidentified home ministry spokesperson said the parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa had been cancelled, and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak government and ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence],” Singhvi tweeted. “Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted.”

Singhvi contradicted his party colleague and MP Shashi Tharoor, who had criticised Abrahams’ deportation on Monday. Tharoor had asked that if things were fine in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Centre claims, it should allow critics to visit the region and put their fears to rest. “Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs & polite ambassadors alone, surely the head of a parliamentary group on the subject is worth cultivating?” he had tweeted.

Abrahams is part of a British parliamentary group that is critical of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and place the state in a lockdown. However, Abrahams said on Monday that she was in India on a personal trip to meet her family, and would promote human rights and social justice for all people.