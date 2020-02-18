A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram certain documents filed along with the chargesheet in the INX Media corruption case, PTI reported. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the order during a hearing in the case.

The court was also hearing the money laundering case the Enforcement Directorate filed against P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram. Both Congress leaders were present in court during the hearings.

In December, the Supreme Court granted P Chidambaram bail in the case the Enforcement Directorate had filed, after he had spent 74 days in jail. The former Union minister had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea on November 15. The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of like amounts.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied Chidambaram bail on the grounds that the allegations were serious in nature and that he seemed to have “played an active role” in the alleged crime. However, the court had noted that its observations were not final in nature.

The INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate filed the money laundering case against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in May 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.