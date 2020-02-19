Nripendra Misra, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday elected the head of the temple construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, PTI reported.

The trust held its first meeting at its office, which is located at Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran’s home in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality, to work out the modalities to speed up the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were elected the president and general secretary of the trust.

Rai told reporters that members of the trust decided to open an account in State Bank of India to collect donations for the temple construction.

On November 9, the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench had asked the Centre to set up a trust within three months to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood till 1992. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5.