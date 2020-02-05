The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said the office of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which will oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will be set up at senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran’s home in Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality, PTI reported. The 93-year-old lawyer had represented Hindu parties in the top court in the land dispute case.

Parasaran had argued the case on behalf of Ram Lalla Virajman, the infant deity, as well as Ram Janamsthan, which is the deity’s assumed birthplace. The lawyer had claimed that the entire disputed plot belongs to the deity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of the trust. The prime minister made the announcement in Parliament. He praised the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, and said the people of India displayed “remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures” after the judgement.

In a notification issued, the home ministry said the Uttar Pradesh government had already allotted a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. The top court had granted the land to the board as relief for the “unlawful destruction” of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said the government did not require its permission to announce the setting up of the trust. The Supreme Court deadline for its formation was February 9 – a day after voting in Delhi Assembly elections.