The big news: 17 killed in collision between bus and truck in Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi’s former principal secretary will lead Ram temple construction panel, and Adityanath claimed no one died of police bullets in CAA protest.
- Seventeen killed after Kerala state bus crashes into lorry in Coimbatore: The incident took place around 3.15 am in Coimbatore’s Avinashi town.
- Ram temple construction panel to be led by PM Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Nritya Gopal Das was elected the president of the Ram temple trust.
- ‘If someone comes to die, how can he stay alive,’ says Adityanath on deaths during CAA protests: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said protestors died not of police bullets but by firing among themselves.
- Bidar school students were ‘counselled’, not interrogated, Karnataka government tells HC: The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Nayana Jhawar, questioning the investigating officer’s conduct and asking whether rules were followed.
- At least 8 killed in shootings at two sheesha bars in Hanau, Germany: The motive for the attacks is not yet clear.
- Modi government doesn’t acknowledge the word ‘slowdown’, so can’t expect solutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said finding credible answers to take corrective action is unlikely unless the government recognises it.
- Supreme Court mediators tell anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh that ‘others too have their rights’: Advocate Sanjay Hegde said the interlocutors ‘hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation’.
- UN chief flags statelessness risk due to CAA, says reports of abuse in J&K must be taken seriously: Antonio Guterres told Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’ that it was essential to prevent statelessness when a country changed its nationality laws.
- Another Indian on quarantined cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, toll in China crosses 2,000, Hong Kong reported second death.
- Kejriwal says he will ask home department to decide soon on prosecution in JNU sedition case: The prosecution sanction has been pending with the Delhi government since last year.