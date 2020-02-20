A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Telecom sector faces ‘unprecedented crisis’ because of payment dues, says Bharti Airtel chief: Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cuts in taxes and levies for the sector.
  2. ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi’, says India ahead of US president’s visit: Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would not like to rush into a trade deal with the United States as matters involved were complicated.
  3. Delhi gangrape convict bangs head against wall in Tihar, seeks treatment for mental illness: Vinay Sharma has cited ‘grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness and schizophrenia’ in his plea seeking medical aid.
  4. SC verdict on permanent commission to women officers is ‘enabling’, says Army chief: General MM Naravane said the judgment ensures clarity and purpose to employ officers for better efficiency.
  5. China opposes Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit, India says remarks don’t ‘stand to reason’: Meanwhile, Shah told residents of the northeastern states that the Centre had no plans to repeal the region’s special status.
  6. ‘Nationalism’ can be likened to fascism, avoid the word, Mohan Bhagwat tells RSS: The Sangh chief said one of the outfit’s volunteers in the UK had told him to refrain from using the word during a visit to the country.
  7. Shashi Tharoor backs call for change of guard in Congress, Sanjay Nirupam disagrees: On Wednesday, former MP Sandeep Dikshit had accused senior party leaders of failing to find a new president because they were ‘scared who will bell the cat’.
  8. India to send medical supplies to China amid coronavirus outbreak, aircraft will bring back more Indians: The foreign ministry said eight Indians had now tested positive for the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.
  9. Two Dalit brothers in Rajasthan beaten and stripped for alleged theft in Nagaur; seven arrested: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members have condemned the crime and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to have the case investigated.
  10. Karnataka Lingayat mutt in Gadag district to appoint Muslim man its pontiff: Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla said he was influenced by the writings of Basavanna and would work towards promoting the ideals of social justice and harmony.