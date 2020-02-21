College student Amulya Leona, who was charged with sedition for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, was on Friday denied bail and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, ANI reported. She has been charged with sedition, provoking enmity between groups, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, said Deputy Commissioner of Police B Ramesh said.

After her preliminary remarks at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, Leona suddenly shouted “Pakistan zindabad” thrice. The student said she wanted to differentiate between “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Zindabad”, but a posse of police personnel and organisers took her away from the stage.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was the chief guest at the event, immediately distanced himself and his party from the slogan. The Hyderabad MP and the organisers rushed to her and tried to take the mic away from her. “Neither me nor my party has any link with her,” Owaisi said, according to PTI. “We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India.”

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the woman should not be given bail after shouting such slogans. “Her father has also said he won’t protect her,” he added. “Its proved now that she had contacts with Naxals. Proper punishment should be given.”

“Truth is that protests against CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan and anti-national forces led by INC India,” the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka unit tweeted. “Those who support Pakistan should go there forever.”

In a Facebook post last week, the woman had praised all the neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, NDTV reported. “Long Live India! Long Live Pakistan! Long Live Bangladesh! Long Live Sri Lanka! Long live Nepal! Long live Afghanistan! Long Live China! Long Live Bhutan!,” she said on love for one’s own country and respect for other nations.

Meanwhile, a mob in Karnataka vandalised Leona’s house late on Thursday night. Police have begun investigation in the case.

Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bengaluru.



Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia.



Those who support Pakistan should go there forever. pic.twitter.com/GpknmmdKHt — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 20, 2020

I condemn such behaviour and if people want to behave in such a manner, they can do it elsewhere. Why did they choose this particular platform? - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/RVwKuoQGtv — AIMIM (@aimim_national) February 20, 2020