A woman in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was on Friday detained for holding a “free Kashmir” placard at a demonstration in the city to protest against Amulya Leona, who was charged with sedition, for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans a day earlier, PTI reported.

The woman, identified as Arudra, was sitting among the participants of the protest organised by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike. The placard held by her said “Muslim, Kashmiri, Bahujan, Adivasi, Trans liberation now”.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said she was escorted out of the place as the members of the group asked her to leave and people gathered around her. “She has been now been taken into custody for her own safety along with the placard... we will find out her background, where she has come from and who are behind her among other things,” Rao told reporters, adding she did not shout any slogan.

The police booked a suo moto case against the Arudra under Sections 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing peace and harmony, according to IANS.

Meanwhile, Amulya Leona was on Friday denied bail and sent to judicial custody for 14 days for shouting “Pakistan zindabad”. After her preliminary remarks at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, Leona suddenly shouted “Pakistan zindabad”. The student said she wanted to differentiate between “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Zindabad”, but a posse of police personnel and organisers took her away from the stage.