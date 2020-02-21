Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in his first visit to New Delhi after taking oath, PTI reported. After the meeting, Thackeray told reporters at a press conference that he discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register with Modi.

Thackeray asserted that nobody needs to be afraid of the Citizenship Amendment Act. “The National Population Register [is] not going to throw anyone out of [the] country,” Thackeray said. The Maharashtra chief minister added that he also discussed state problems with Modi. He added that Modi had promised to extend all cooperation necessary in the performance of its functions.

Thackeray was accompanied by his son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Shiv Sena chief will also meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister had earlier this month expressed support for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, while clarifying that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state. His position is at odds with that of the Congress, which has opposed all three exercises.

The Shiv Sena has frequently changed its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act since December, when it was approved by Parliament. The party had earlier criticised the Centre for creating an “invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims”.

Formerly an ally of the BJP, the Shiv Sena formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress after the BJP rejected its demand for a shared chief minister’s post in October, following the Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, recently, there have been problems within the alliance.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar earlier this month expressed his displeasure over the Maharashtra government allowing the National Investigation Agency to take over the probe into the Bhima Koregaon case, a move initiated by the BJP-ruled Centre. Pawar also claimed that he had “heard” that the state government would initiate its own probe, and two days later, Uddhav Thackeray announced an inquiry.

However, Thackeray said on Friday that there is no friction in the Maharashtra government, and that it will complete its five-year term, PTI reported.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday sought to downplay Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with Modi. “Yes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow,” Raut tweeted. “This is a usual meeting. There is no need to speculate. Jai Maharashtra!”

Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. At least 28 people have died in protests against the law since December.

The NRC is a proposed exercise to identify undocumented immigrants. One such exercise, carried out in Assam last year, led to the exclusion of 19 lakh people.

The NPR is linked to the census, due in 2021, and is a list of “usual residents” in the country. However, the census website has described the NPR as “the first step towards the creation of a National Register of Citizens”.