A look at the headlines right now:

Rajnath Singh says he’s praying for early release of Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti from detention in J&K: The Union defence minister added that he hopes that once the politicians are released, they will contribute to normalising the situation in Kashmir. Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens. Geological Survey of India denies reports about discovery of 3,000 tonne gold deposits in UP: The earlier claim had been made by Sonbhadra district mining officer KK Rai. ‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally’, says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’. Punjab police chief claims his remarks against corridor have been misunderstood: On Wednesday, Dinkar Gupta had said that the corridor is a potential threat to national security. On Saturday, he claimed he rejoiced at its inauguration. Uddhav Thackeray needs a ‘briefing’ to understand how NPR is the basis of NRC, says ally Congress: The Maharashtra chief minister had expressed support for the National Population Register on Friday. India advises against non-essential travel to Singapore, will expand airport screening for coronavirus: The government said it was planning to start screening passengers arriving from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Road reopened by a section of protestors, closed again by another, claim police in Shaheen Bagh case: On Friday too, the Uttar Pradesh Police had reopened a road connecting Noida and Faridabad for about 40 minutes. Private WhatsApp groups visible on Google search, making it easy for anyone to join them, say reports: The website ‘Vice’ found that it was possible to join such groups and access the contact numbers of their members. Delhi gangrape convict’s mental illness claim a ‘bundle of distorted facts’, Tihar jail tells court: The court dismissed Vinay Sharma’s request for medical treatment for mental illness and schizophrenia.