The big news: Rajnath Singh prays Abdullahs, Mufti will be released soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Manmohan Singh said nationalism is being misused, and the Geological Survey of India denied reports of discovery of gold deposits in UP.
- Rajnath Singh says he’s praying for early release of Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti from detention in J&K: The Union defence minister added that he hopes that once the politicians are released, they will contribute to normalising the situation in Kashmir.
- Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens.
- Geological Survey of India denies reports about discovery of 3,000 tonne gold deposits in UP: The earlier claim had been made by Sonbhadra district mining officer KK Rai.
- ‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally’, says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’.
- Punjab police chief claims his remarks against corridor have been misunderstood: On Wednesday, Dinkar Gupta had said that the corridor is a potential threat to national security. On Saturday, he claimed he rejoiced at its inauguration.
- Uddhav Thackeray needs a ‘briefing’ to understand how NPR is the basis of NRC, says ally Congress: The Maharashtra chief minister had expressed support for the National Population Register on Friday.
- India advises against non-essential travel to Singapore, will expand airport screening for coronavirus: The government said it was planning to start screening passengers arriving from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.
- Road reopened by a section of protestors, closed again by another, claim police in Shaheen Bagh case: On Friday too, the Uttar Pradesh Police had reopened a road connecting Noida and Faridabad for about 40 minutes.
- Private WhatsApp groups visible on Google search, making it easy for anyone to join them, say reports: The website ‘Vice’ found that it was possible to join such groups and access the contact numbers of their members.
- Delhi gangrape convict’s mental illness claim a ‘bundle of distorted facts’, Tihar jail tells court: The court dismissed Vinay Sharma’s request for medical treatment for mental illness and schizophrenia.