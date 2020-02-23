The Jaisalmer Police on Saturday arrested one person and detained another after yet another video surfaced showing a group of people beating three Dalit men. The men allegedly stole five donkeys from Rama village in Sangad Police Station limits on February 15, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of beating up the men. He said search for the other accused is being conducted.

“During investigation police came to know that the incident captured in the video is of February 15, which took place in Rama village falling under limits of Sangarh police station,” Kang said. “Three men identified as Gena Ram, Moola Ram, Sumera Ram on February 15 night had stolen five donkeys from Rama village and were going towards Devikot village. In between the villagers caught them, beat them and handed over to local police.”

The residents did not register any first information report against the alleged thieves, but the police booked them for disturbing public peace. Kang said the three men who were attacked did not tell the police that they were assaulted. On February 16, the three were produced before a local magistrate and granted bail.

On February 21, Moola Ram told the police that the villagers beat them up. Following this, the police registered a case against over a dozen unidentified accused. “On the basis of the video, Bhawani Dan was arrested and one man has been detained who is being quizzed,” Kang said. “We are trying to identify the other accused too and nab them. Investigation is on.”

This incident follows a string of other attacks on Dalits in recent months in Rajasthan. On February 20, two Dalit brothers who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were violently assaulted by the showroom’s staff members in Nagaur district. Seven people were arrested and seven others were detained in connection with the case.

In January, a 22-year-old man was beaten up by three men in Barmer district on suspicion that he stole a mobile phone. The incident took place on January 29, but came to light only when a video of the incident was posted on social media a few days ago.