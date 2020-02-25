At least four journalists were attacked by mobs on Tuesday as violent clashes over the amended Citizenship Act entered the third day in North East Delhi. News network NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraperson were assaulted by armed mobs. Scroll.in reporters saw supporters of the law threatening journalists and checking their phones for videos and deleting them.

NDTV journalist Arvind Gunasekar lost a tooth when a mob hit him on the face, according to the news network. He was about to be hit by a cane but his colleague, Saurabh Shukla, intervened and got hit instead. No policemen were present at the location, according to NDTV.

Mariyam Alvi, another NDTV journalist, was allegedly hit on the back by a mob in another locality. A cameraperson, Sushil Rathee, was injured.

A reporter tweeted that a journalist, who she identified as Akash, had been shot while he was reporting at Maujpur.

Two of my colleagues @arvindgunasekar and @saurabhshukla_s were badly beaten by a mob just now in Delhi, they only stopped beating them after realising they are “our people- Hindus”. Absolutely despicable. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 25, 2020

Journalist Akash was reporting at #Maujpur .When he was shot at. Currently at GTB Nagar police station pic.twitter.com/jJNMDoUj9K — Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) February 25, 2020

https://t.co/KvKJQnb4gQ reporters say that anti-Muslim mobs are checking journalists' phones for videos and deleting them/threatening reporters in Babarpur while carrying petrol bombs. https://t.co/TKNh9tcudB — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) February 25, 2020

Reporters are getting attacked. Two of my colleagues are in the area and say mobs are checking phones for photos and videos. https://t.co/W7kycScmUi — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) February 25, 2020

Nine persons have been killed and more than 150 have been injured since Monday afternoon in North East Delhi. Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act had first clashed with those protesting against it on Sunday evening. This came soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra threatened police and asked them to disperse an anti-Citizenship Act sit-in in Jaffrabad area within three days. On Monday, more clashes took place in various localities.

On Tuesday, Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in parts of the district, but fresh stone pelting, vandalism and gathering of mobs has still been reported from some localities.