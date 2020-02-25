United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Kashmir as a “big problem” between India and Pakistan and said he would do whatever he could to mediate in the dispute, ANI reported. “If anything I can do to mediate, I will do,” he said.

“Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan,” Trump said, while addressing the media after meeting Modi in New Delhi. “They are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time.”

Trump said he discussed terrorism and Pakistan with Modi. “No question it is a problem,” he said. “They are working on it. India is a great nation too, there’s no pullback from India. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen [Modi and Khan] is so good.”

The president described Kashmir as a “thorn in a lot of people’s sides” and said there were two sides to every story.

The US president finished his two-day visit to India on Tuesday. He said he had discussed religious freedom also with Modi, but added that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi. Trump and Modi held bilateral discussions and discussed a potentially “big trade deal”.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump landed in Delhi on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, the president had addressed a massive gathering in Ahmedabad, and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. On Tuesday, the couple visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump has offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute four times since last year, but India has repeatedly rejected it.

