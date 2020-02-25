A mosque was set on fire in Ashok Vihar locality of North East Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act continued for the third straight day, The Wire reported. A mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [An India of Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, according to the news website.

Miscreants also looted shops within and around the mosque’s compound. Residents told The Wire that the people looting the shops were not from the locality. Police personnel could not be seen in the locality. Residents alleged that police had removed members of the Muslim community from the locality.

In North East Delhi, at least 10 people have been killed and over 150 injured since Monday afternoon. Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act had first clashed with those protesting against it on Sunday evening. This came soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra threatened police and asked them to disperse an anti-Citizenship Act sit-in in Jaffrabad area within three days. On Monday, more clashes took place in various localities.

On Tuesday, Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in parts of the district, but fresh stone pelting, vandalism and gathering of mobs was still reported from some localities.

