Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood, three days after violence erupted in North East Delhi. So far, at least21 people have died and more than 180 were injured. The prime minister said he had conducted a thorough review of the situation prevailing in parts of Delhi.

“Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” Modi tweeted. “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.” This is the prime minister’s first remark even though violence has been underway since Sunday.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

The prime minister made the remarks a day after United States President Donald Trump ended his two-day visit to India. As the two leaders held bilateral talks in Delhi, at least ten people – a figure that has doubled as of Wednesday – were killed after violent clashes escalated in North East Delhi with several Muslim homes being attacked.

On Tuesday, Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

The American president said he had discussed religious freedom also with Modi, but added that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi. The two leaders held bilateral discussions on Tuesday during which a potentially “big trade deal” was discussed.