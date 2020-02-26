National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday reviewed the situation in North East Delhi where violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on since Sunday, ANI reported. Tensions continued to simmer in and around the area for the fourth consecutive day as the toll from the violence rose to 24, with over 180 people injured.

Doval talked to residents in Jaffrabad and claimed the situation was “totally under control”, according to NDTV. “People are satisfied,” he added. “I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work.”

Doval said people should try to resolve each other’s problems and not increase them. “My message is that everyone who loves their country – also loves their society, their neighbour,” he added. “Everyone should live with love and harmony with others.”

The national security advisor, who has been put in charge of restoring normalcy in the violence-hit parts of Delhi, claimed a few criminals were spreading violence and people were trying to isolate them. “People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity,” Doval said. “We’re here as per the orders of Home Minister [Amit Shah] and Prime Minister [Narendra Modi]. Inshallah, there will be peace here.”

When a student asked Doval to take strong steps as the “police are not doing their job”, he assured her saying: “I give you my word”. The national security advisor also asked police personnel to ensure that the girl reaches home safely, PTI reported.

Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacts with the local residents of #NortheastDelhi. pic.twitter.com/pYtrKAK3R5 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Delhi: Situation being monitored in areas of #NortheastDelhi with the help of drone. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is taking stock of the situation here. pic.twitter.com/e2uaFBnAjX — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

This was Doval’s second visit to North East Delhi in 24 hours. Earlier, Doval held a meeting with Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Srivastava, who was appointed to the post last evening, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya.

Doval had told NDTV earlier in the day that people must trust the capabilities of the Delhi Police and not raise questions. “People were doubting the capabilities and intentions of Delhi Police,” he added. “This needs to addressed. People need to trust the man in uniform.”