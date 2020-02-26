The United States embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday asked its citizens in India to exercise caution in the light of the violence that has engulfed parts of the national Capital.

“US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the embassy said. “It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and metro closures, and possible curfews.”

The embassy also said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code remains in force in some areas of the national Capital. Section 144 prohibits gatherings of four or more people in the areas it is imposed. As of Wednesday, the law is in force in affected parts of North East Delhi.

The advisory came just a day after US President Donald Trump concluded a two-day visit to India.

Violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act have led to 27 deaths over the last four days. At least 180 people have been injured. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval insisted on Wednesday that the situation was under control.