Bharatiya Janata Party leader BL Santhosh on Thursday told United States Senator Bernie Sanders that his criticism of President Donald Trump for not commenting on the violence in Delhi would “compel” Indians to “play a role” in the 2020 Presidential elections. Santhosh has now deleted his tweet.

Sanders, a presidential contender for the Democratic Party, tweeted on Wednesday: “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, ‘That’s up to India.’ This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”

The toll in the violence in North East Delhi has now risen to 34. When Trump was on a two-day visit to India and was asked by reporters about it, he said it was “up to India” to handle it.

Responding to Sanders, Santhosh, the ruling BJP’s general secretary, tweeted: “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in presidential elections. Sorry to say so.... But you are compelling us.”