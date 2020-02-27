Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, accusing the police of “inaction” during the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi, PTI reported. Over 35 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in the violence that erupted between protestors demonstrating for and against the citizenship law.

The letter, also addressed to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik, said that minorities in certain parts of the city are frightened. Gujral said the police’s inaction during the initial days of violence is “reminiscent” of what happened during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “Because their lives and properties have not been protected by the Delhi Police, which is very similar to what we saw in 1984,” the son of former Prime Minister IK Gujral said. “It’s shocking.”

The lawmaker, whose party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said no one would want a repeat of 1984.

The MP described that the police took no action on his request for assistance to 16 Muslims who were trapped in a house in Maujpur locality on Wednesday night when a mob was trying to break in, NDTV reported.

“I explained the urgency of the situation and told the operator that I am a Member of Parliament,” he added. “At 11:43 pm, I received a confirmation from the Delhi Police that my complaint had been received along with the reference number 946603...However, much to my disappointment, no action was taken on my complaint and those 16 individuals received no assistance whatsoever from the Delhi Police.”

Gujral said the 16 Muslims managed to escape only because Hindu neighbours came to their rescue.

“If this is the situation when a Member of Parliament makes a complaint personally, it is not surprising that certain parts of Delhi continue to burn while the police stands by apathetically,” the letter said.

The Akali Dal MP urged the authorities to look into the matter so that serious complaints get urgent attention.

North East Delhi saw the worst sectarian violence in decades from Sunday onwards. The police have been accused of either inaction or complicity in the violence during large-scale attacks, which were mostly on Muslim neighbourhoods.