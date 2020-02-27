A Muslim e-rickshaw driver, identified as Salman, was accosted and beaten up by around 50 men on Thursday morning in Lal Bagh in Ashok Vihar area of Delhi. The accused beat up the victim after asking him his name.

“I was standing in Lal Bagh market,” Salman told Scroll.in. “A boy came up and asked me my name. I said my name is Salman. The men began to beat me with sticks. I pleaded with them to let them go, but they locked me up in a room.”

Ajmat had stepped out today morning with his e-rickshaw when he was accosted and asked his name. As soon as they heard a Muslim name, the mob pounced on him. He ended up with 52 stitches in his head and 6 in his leg.

Salman said that he managed to escape from the room by breaking open the door. He said the men then asked him to bring a knife. He brought the knife and the men made him hold it in his hand, making him bleed.

Salman, who spoke to Scroll.in at a hospital, received 52 stitches on his head and six in his leg. The e-rickshaw driver said he was going to get married on March 21.

At least 37 people have died in clashes in North East Delhi so far, and over 180 injured, in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The violence has mainly been directed against Muslims.