The National Investigation Agency said on Friday that it has arrested a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group in connection with last year’s attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The NIA alleged that Shakir Bashir Magrey had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar.

At least 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack on February 14 last year. In retaliation, the Indian Air Force bombed an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, 2019.

Officials said Magrey is a furniture shop owner and a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, PTI reported. He was introduced to Dar in 2018 by Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and later became a full-time overground worker for the outfit.

During the initial interrogation, Magrey revealed that on several occasions he collected and delivered cash, arms, ammunition and other explosive material to various JeM terrorists, including those involved in Pulwama attack.

The NIA said the accused also disclosed that he gave shelter to Dar and Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, adding that he assisted them in the preparation of the improvised explosive device.

Magrey also played an important role in informing Dar and Farooq about the movement of CRPF troops in the area. He was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car, which was used in the attack, and in fitting explosives.

The NIA on Thursday claimed the case would soon see a “breakthrough” as significant leads were being pursued.

On Thursday, reports said that an NIA court had granted bail to Yusuf Chopan, an accused in the Pulwama attack, because the agency failed to file a chargesheet in time, and admitted that it did not have evidence. However, the NIA denied this, claiming that the bail was granted to Chopan in another terror conspiracy case.