A Polish student at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, has been asked to leave India, reported Hindustan Times. The notice came after the student attended a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kolkata on December 19.

The student Kamil Siedcynski was sent a notice by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office last week. The office, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, keeps track of the registration, movement and stay of foreigners in India. The contents of the letter have not been made public, nor has the student spoken to the media about it.

Kamil Siedcynski is a student of comparative literature at Jadavpur University and has also been translating several Polish works into Bengali, the English daily said.

Partha Pratim Roy, general secretary of the JU teachers association told Hindustan Times, “Kamil has appealed to the FRRO to reconsider its decision, saying he was merely an onlooker.”

His professor Sayantan Dasgupta said it was unfortunate to have “such a brilliant student” leave his course midway, reported The Indian Express. “I deeply regret this loss to the student of Bengali literature, who loved the language and this state.”

Siedcynski has been asked to leave the country within 15 days.

Last week, a Bangladeshi student at West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati University was asked to leave India for taking part in “anti-government activities” after she posted pictures of Citizenship Act protests on her campus. A German exchange student in Chennai and a Norwegian tourist in Kerala were also asked to leave the country after they participated in events against the Act.