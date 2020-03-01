Three people were killed and many feared trapped after two cargo trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Sunday, PTI reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende said the incident took place around 4.40 am and that the railway track is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. One of the trains was carrying coal and the other was returning empty.

Thirteen wagons of one of the trains and an engine went off the tracks after the collision. “Three bodies have been pulled out from the engine so far,” Shende said. Reports said the trains collided after they were allowed to run on the same track.

The staff of both the trains are feared to be trapped, according to IANS. The railway officials and police have reached the spot and the rescue operation was underway.

More details are awaited.