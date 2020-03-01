United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he may never again feel excited about addressing a crowd after having spoken in front of a gathering of over one lakh people at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during his visit to India last week, ANI reported.

Speaking at an election rally in South Carolina, Trump said he normally likes to enjoy the spectacle of a big crowd at his rallies in the United States – like the one he was addressing – but it was still lukewarm compared to the reception he received in India.

“I was with the prime minister of India, [Narendra] Modi,” said Trump. “Great guy, loved by the people of India. And I went in [the Motera Stadium], and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. Normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I’m coming here,” he added. “I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India.”

Calling India a country of “great love” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great leader” Trump added that his visit was a worthwhile experience. “Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too,” he said. “They have great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country.”

On his first two-day visit to India last week, Trump along with Modi addressed an upbeat gathering at the “Namaste Trump” event in Motera Stadium, where he also announced a defence deal worth $3-billion with India. Trump, who was accompanied by his wife and United States’ First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner visited three Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi – in two days. During the trip, Trump and Modi held bilateral discussions and discussed a potentially “big trade deal”.