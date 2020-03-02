The Delhi Police said that two people had been apprehended in connection with spreading of rumours about a tense atmosphere in parts of the city on Sunday evening, ANI reported. The police, in a series of tweets, asked people not to believe in rumours circulating on social media about clashes in West and South East Delhi districts.

Police attributed the rumours to “concerted efforts by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic”. “Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in South East and West district are being circulated on social media,” the Delhi Police said. “It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don’t pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action.”

“People are advised to neither spread nor trust the rumours. Law and order situation of the whole city is under control,” the deputy commissioner of police of West Delhi said.

The deputy commissioner of police of South East Delhi said that a spate of calls about riots in Delhi were examined and were found to be fake alarms. The police asked people to refrain from making such calls.

The special cell of the Delhi Police also made efforts to dispel rumours. “Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms,” it tweeted. “In truth, there was nothing.” The police also warned that spreading fake news “leave a footprint” online, and warned of severe action against those spreading it.

The Delhi Police said all rumours should be reported to Control Room number 112.

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava told News18 he believed the rumours were a conspiracy. “The matter is being probed,” he said. “First information reports will be filed against those who are spreading panic.”

Groups supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it had clashed in North East Delhi district for five days starting February 23. On Sunday, the toll went up to 45 after three bodies were found in drains. At least 11 policemen are among the deceased.