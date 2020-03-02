The Delhi High Court has directed the police to submit a report on the action taken on the court’s February 26 order to ensure safe evacuation and treatment of those injured after violence broke out in the national Capital last week, reported PTI. In a special midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court had issued the directions to the police to ensure the injured were provided immediate emergency treatment at government hospitals.

The division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hari Shankar has ordered the Delhi Police to submit the report within three weeks. The court was hearing a plea, moved by a forum called Concern Citizen for Peace, seeking directions to ensure safe passage and efficient treatment to the injured amid violence.

In its February 26 order, the court had asked the Delhi administration to make sure there were sufficient shelter facilities with adequate amenities for rehabilitation of the victims, authorities were asked to provide security during funeral processions of the people killed in the communal violence. Round-the-clock help desks in offices of the Delhi State Legal Services Authorities were also ordered to be set up. The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in Delhi was asked to inform the number of qualified professionals required to care to the needs of the victims.

“The number of helplines are not adequate to deal with the magnitude of calls that are pouring in,” said lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Police, during Monday’s hearing. “Therefore, there’s a need of increasing the number of functional helplines.” Mehra also asked the court for instructions on setting up a help desk of the DLSA in every police station, reported Live Law.

The lawyer highlighted Delhi Police’s work to contain rumours of riots being spread in certain parts of the city on Sunday. Mehra also asked for extension of amicus Zubeda Begum’s mandate to all of Delhi. The Delhi High Court appointed her as an amicus curiae to coordinate between victims of violence and various agencies on February 26.

The case will be taken up for further hearing on April 30.