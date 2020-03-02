Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts in a week.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube,” the prime minister tweeted. “Will keep you all posted.”

Around 9.20 pm, the post had received over 6,000 retweets and was liked more than 20,000 times.

Modi is the world’s third-most-followed politician on Twitter after former United States President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.