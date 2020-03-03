Iran on Monday condemned the communal violence in Delhi that claimed 46 lives and injured over 200, as supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed. In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and urged authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” prevail.

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims,” he tweeted. “For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well being of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.



For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail.



Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

Apart from Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey have criticised the riots in Delhi. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had last week claimed that India had now decided to target all 200 million of its Muslims, and asked the international community to urgently step in.