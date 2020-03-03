A school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, postponed its annual examinations as Delhi’s first novel coronavirus patient had hosted a birthday party that was attended by several of its students, The Quint reported on Tuesday. The man, whose infection was confirmed on Monday, is the father of a student at the school.

The patient is being treated and has been quarantined at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He had a travel history to Italy, one of the worst-affected countries. The Air India crew who had flown the flight he was in on February 25 have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days.

The school was identified as The Shriram Millennium School. According to The Times of India, the school was shut on Tuesday to fumigate the campus.

The Ministry of Health has reportedly reached out to those who were present at the birthday party. They have been advised to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Without specifying a reason, the school told parents that it was postponing examinations “due to certain unavoidable circumstances”.

On February 20, the first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus in India was discharged from a government hospital in Kerala. The student was the last of the three patients, who had contracted COVID-19 in Kerala, to be discharged. Two new cases were confirmed on Monday – one each in Delhi and Telangana. An Italian tourist also tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan.