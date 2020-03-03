India has summoned Iranian envoy Ali Chengeni on Tuesday after the country’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denounced last week’s communal violence in parts of Delhi, reported PTI.

“The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India,” an unidentified official said.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has issued a demarche to the Iranian envoy, voicing concerns and disappointment over Zarif’s remarks, reported the Hindustan Times.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif had described the violence in parts of Delhi as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and asked Indian authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” continue. “Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims,” he tweeted. “For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well being of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey have also criticised India over the communal violence in Delhi. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had last week claimed that India had now decided to target all 200 million of its Muslims, and asked the international community to urgently step in. Last week, India had asked international bodies not to “indulge in irresponsible statements” at a sensitive time.