Both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed uproar over the Delhi violence. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon while the Upper House has been adjourned for the day. The government on Tuesday said it was ready for a discussion on the communal violence in Delhi in both Houses after Holi. At least 47 people have died so far in last week’s communal violence and over 200 have been injured.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and his deputy Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 over the Delhi violence. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien also gave suspension notice to discuss the “healing needed after deaths in Delhi”.

According to Wednesday’s schedule, four business bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha – The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, The Mineral (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Union Minister Amit Shah was supposed to move a motion for election to the committee on official language in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 was also supposed to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, legislators from Left parties protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentarians to take the lead on propagating peace, harmony and unity in society. Modi made the appeal at the saffron party’s parliamentary meeting, held earlier in the day.