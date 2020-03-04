The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to provide compensation to two victims of the violence that rocked the national Capital last week, PTI reported. At least 47 people were killed and over 200 wounded in the violence.

“The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis,” a bench of Justices DN Patel and C Hari Shankar said. “There is nothing wrong with it.” The court added that it cannot interfere because providing the compensation is a policy decision of the AAP government. However, it asked the state to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the communal violence in North East Delhi last week, will receive compensation of Rs 1 crore. The state government had last week also announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ratan Lal, a Delhi Police constable killed in the violence.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is among those accused in the killing of Sharma, though he has denied the allegations.