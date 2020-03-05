The Congress on Thursday said it would raise in Parliament the matter of the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly trying to destabilise its government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP had “abducted” 14 of the Congress MLAs in the state, PTI reported.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that ever since the BJP formed a government at the Centre, “democracy was being finished” in every state. “BJP’s policy is to destabilise states where other parties have formed government,” Azad said. “Efforts to break the government in Madhya Pradesh is not new. We condemn it, [and] will raise it in Parliament.”

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament has been under way since Monday.

On Tuesday, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh had alleged that eight MLAs who support its government had been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram in BJP-ruled Haryana. Four of the MLAs are part of the Congress, two are from the Bahujan Samaj Party, one from Samajwadi Party, and one is an Independent MLA.

In the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Out of the rest of the seats, the BSP has two, the Samajwadi Party has one. Four are Independent MLAs, while two seats are currently vacant.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged on Tuesday that BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former minister Narottam Mishra had been trying to lure the legislators by offering them Rs 25 crore to Rs 35 crore each, in “instalments”. Congress leader Jitu Patwari claimed that BJP had offered Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore to his party’s MLAs, and added that they found the lawmakers had been assaulted.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief Shobha Oza claimed that four out of eight MLAs allegedly held hostage at the hotel had been “rescued” around midnight.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said his party has a complete majority in the Assembly and accused the BJP of orchestrating the alleged hostage situation.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, claimed this was an “internal” Congress matter.

One of the Independent MLAs, Pradeep Jaiswal, on Wednesday said he would support the Congress government as long as it was in power, but all his options would be open in case it failed, PTI reported.