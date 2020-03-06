Coronavirus: UK and Switzerland report first deaths; number of cases in India is 30
The WHO has urged countries to ‘pull out all stops’ to contain the virus and stop it from spreading even further.
The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe rose to 97,510 as of Thursday night, AFP reported. Across the 85 countries with infections so far, 3,345 people have died. This includes the first death in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. UK officials said the victim was an elderly patient with underlying health conditions. The victim in Switzerland was also in their 70s and had suffered a chronic health problem.
There are 30 infections so far in India – 15 people, including 14 Italians, tested positive in Delhi, six people in Agra, two Italian tourists in Jaipur, and one each in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.
11.07 am: Bhutan reports its first coronavirus case after a tourist from the United States tests positive. “We would like to inform the general public that one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at 11 pm on March 5,” Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announces. “The result was validated at 12.30 am today [Friday].”
11.06 am: Visuals from an isolation set up in Srinagar for coronavirus patients, reports ANI.
11 am: Japan has issued a demarche to India asking it to review its decision to cancel all e-visas to Japanese citizens, reports The Times of India. Japan has warned that India’s step will affect economic engagement, including projects such as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.
India has cancelled all e-visas for citizens of Japan, Italy, South Korea, and Iran due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
10.58 am: At least 14 passengers from coronavirus-hit countries and exhibiting symptoms are in hospitals, data collected by the Delhi government’s health department says, according to The Indian Express.
“Till date, 1,30,332 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance,” Delhi’s health ministry says in a statement. “Out of this, 6,094 passengers stayed in Delhi; 5,994 passengers were approached by the state and put on surveillance; and 4,602 passengers were found asymptomatic and advised home isolation (self-quarantine). Symptomatic patients – 29 of them, including two positive cases in the capital and the 14 hospitalised today – were admitted to designated hospitals.”
10.40 am: Japan cancels an annual ceremony to mark the anniversary of the deadly tsunami and nuclear disaster that left over 18,500 people dead in 2011, PTI reports. “We had been exploring ways to hold the commemoration ceremony up to the last minute, for example by downsizing the event,” top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga says. “However, given the current situation, now is the time that we should do everything we can to prevent the spread of the infection, and we genuinely regret to report that today’s cabinet meeting decided to give up on holding the commemoration ceremony.”
10.12 am: Indian stock markets plunge amid coronavirus fears and the Yes Bank crisis. Sensex nosedived 1,459.52 points to 37,011.09 in the opening session, while the Nifty tanked 362.30 points to 10,906.70. The Sensex was 1,222 points down at 37,248.90 and the Nifty was 369.50 points lower at 10,899.35.
10.11 am: HSBC Holdings has sent home over 100 employees after a worker tested positive for the infection, Reuters reports.
10.08 am: Coronavirus test kits delivered to a cruise ship off the Californian coast. The ship won’t get permission to dock till its sick passengers have been tested. There are nearly 3,500 on board the ship.
9.50 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava says changes in weather will not affect the spread of the infection, PTI reports. His statement comes amid a dip in temperature in the Delhi-NCR region after rain.
9.43 am: The United States passes a $8.3-billion emergency bill to combat the novel coronavirus infection. “The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting the health and safety,” Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy says, according to AFP.
9.37 am: International airlines’ grouping IATA says Air India’s disinvestment process might be “quite difficult at this moment” amid the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reports.
“I think it is going to be very difficult times for the [Indian] airlines,” IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce says. “Clearly, the international market for Indian carriers is going to be a lot weaker and inbound tourist traffic is going to be hit very hard by the effect of the coronavirus crisis.”
9.35 am: Former Iran ambassador to Syria, Hossein Sheikholeslam, dies of COVID-19, IANS reports. The toll in Iran is currently 107, with 3,513 infections.
9.30 am: The city of Bethlehem in Palestine has initiated a lockdown after some suspected cases were detected at a hotel, AFP reports.
9.25 am: Iran is expected to send an empty flight to New Delhi on Friday to take back its citizens to Tehran and another flight will come to India on Saturday to carry Indian equipment to Iran for stranded Indian nationals. “From tomorrow [Friday], special flights will start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers,” an official says. “Over 2,000 Indians are stranded in Iran. We can send them back to India only after proper approval of Indian authority.”
9.20 am: Italy comes up with a 7.5-billion-euro plan to rescue the economy, according to AFP.
9.15 am: As of Thursday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 97,510, including 3,345 deaths, across 85 countries and territories. China continued to remain severely affected, with 80,409 cases. Other than China, the most affected countries are South Korea, with 6,088 cases and 35 deaths; Italy (3,513 cases, 148 deaths), Iran (3,513 cases, 107 deaths) and France (377 cases, 6 deaths).
Asia has recorded 87,961 cases and 3,064 deaths, while Europe has 5,533 cases and 158 deaths, Middle East 3,741 cases and 110 deaths, US and Canada have 162 cases and 11 deaths, Oceania has 58 cases and two deaths, Africa has 29 cases, and Latin America and the Caribbean have 26 cases, according to AFP.
Slovenia, Bosnia, Hungary and South Africa confirmed their first cases on Thursday.
9.10 am: China reports 30 new cases, AFP reports. There are a total of 3,042 deaths in China, where the virus originated, so far.
9 am: Bhutan reports a positive case of the infection. It was confirmed on Thursday, ANI reports, citing Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.
8.37 am: US Vice President Mike Pence admits the country does not have enough testing kits, CNN reports. “We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” Pence tell reporters in Minnesota.
Delays have been reports in confirming coronavirus cases in the US, with conflicting statements coming from leaders including Donald Trump.
8.31 am: The European Parliament cancels its periodic migration to Strasbourg. Its plenary session next week will be held in Brussels instead.
8.29 am: Iraq cancels Friday prayers, reports Al Arabiya.
8.28 am: South Korea has 518 new cases of the virus, reports Yonhap News Agency. The country’s total number of the novel coronavirus infections is 6,284. It remains the worst affected country outside of China.
8.20 am: The World Health Organisation urges countries to do everything possible to halt the spread of the virus, AFP reports.
“This is not a drill,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. “This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans.”
Tedros appears concerned that “some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do”, The Guardian reports. “We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale and clear-minded determination,” he says.
8.05 am: The number of deaths due to the virus is up to 11 in the United States now. President Donald Trump tweets that officials are “working hard” to keep infections low. “We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!” he says.
8.02 am: The United Kingdom records its first death due to coronavirus, AFP quotes the country’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty as saying. Whitty says the patient was elderly and had an underlying health problem. The total number of confirmed cases in the country rises to 115.
