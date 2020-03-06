Indian stock markets plunged over 3% in opening trade on Friday amid continued fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak and the crisis in cash-strapped Yes Bank. The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe rose to 97,510 as of Thursday night. Across the 85 countries with infections so far, 3,345 people have died. There are 30 infections so far in India.

The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,459.52 points to 37,011.09 in the opening session, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty tanked 362.30 points to 10,906.70. It recovered slightly by 10.35 am. The sensex was 1,187.87 points, or 3.09%, down at 37,282.74 and the Nifty was 355.70 points, or 3.16%, lower at 10,913.30.

All sectoral indices were in the red on both the stock exchanges. On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank Limited was the worst performer, with a decline of nearly 8%. This was followed by State Bank of India (-6.3%), Tata Steel (-5.44%) and Bajaj Finance (-5.05%).

Yes Bank was the worst performing stock on Nifty. It declined 34.92% on Friday morning, a day after the Reserve Bank of India capped withdrawals to Rs 50,000 and placed a moratorium on it. The other poor stocks that opened in the red included IndusInd Bank(-7.90%), Tata Motors (-7.67%), State Bank of India (-6.27%) and Zee Entertainment Limited(-6.11%).

Other major Asian markets also fell sharply. At 10.30 am IST, The Australia ASX All Ordinaries declined 2.54%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng closed 2.15% lower, the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index was trading 1.5% lower, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 2.93% lower. The Shanghai index closed 0.98% lower.

The Indian rupee plunged 65 paise to 73.99 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday. Oil prices were down 1.06%, while gold prices were headed for an expected increase.