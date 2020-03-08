The Delhi Police detained a man and a woman on Sunday with alleged links to a module of the Islamic State group from Jamia Nagar area for allegedly instigating anti-Citizenship Act protestors, reported the Hindustan Times.

The two were identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah told PTI. Reports said the two are residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city. Sami and Beg have been accused of being in touch with senior members of the Islamic State Khorasan Province, the Afghanistan-based affiliate of the terrorist group.

Intelligence authorities claimed that Sami had previously been in contact with Huzaifa al-Bakistani, the Pakistani commander of the Islamic State’s Khorasan wing. Al-Bakistani, who was initially a part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been known for recruiting people for the Islamic State group. He was killed in a drone strike last year.

Beg was also allegedly active on pro-Islamic State pages on social media, and scoured for people for the terrorist group, an unidentified Delhi Police officer claimed. “We are in the process of completing the formalities to place them under arrest,” an unidentified official told Hindustan Times.

A preliminary inquiry into the activities of the two has reportedly revealed that they were operating a social media handle with the purpose of increasing participation in protests against the new Citizenship Act and the National Register Citizens, according to India Today.