The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 44 on Monday after five new patients tested positive in Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Health Ministry said.



The rate of new infections appeared to reduce in China, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but continued to rise around the world. The number of people infected with coronavirus topped 110,000 across the world, and around 3,300 people have died so far.



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the situation in India. Meanwhile, Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including India, as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Here’s what we know so far about the spread of the virus:

There are 44 positive cases of the virus in India so far after a three-year-old in Kerala tested positive, along with a case each in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, five people in Kerala had tested positive for coronavirus. Two cases were confirmed on Saturday in Ladakh and one in Tamil Nadu. Seventeen people, including 14 Italians, had also tested positive in Delhi, two Italian tourists in Jaipur, six Indians in Agra, and one each in Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Three patients have recovered in Kerala.

The health ministry said over 8.74 lakh passengers coming from foreign countries have been screened. “We are sending detailed guidelines to all states on ways to contain the coronavirus,” Harsh Vardhan told reporters. “We have asked states to strengthen laboratories and manpower to effectively deal with the coronavirus and form early rapid action teams.”

In Bengaluru, kindergarten classes have been closed as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

There are 3,892 virus-linked deaths globally and the number of confirmed cases is 111,363, according to Johns Hopkins university’s update. Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Malta reported their first cases.