Coronavirus: Global toll crosses 4,000; India has 45 positive cases so far
India confirmed a total of 45 cases on Monday, and China reported no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province.
The global toll from coronavirus on Tuesday passed 4,000 and countries around the world ramped up their restrictions to limit the spread of infections.
In India, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 45 after a person in Bengaluru and Punjab each tested positive for it. Other cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Italy announced severe nationwide restrictions on travel. The country’s 60-million people will only be able to travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3. All schools and universities, which were closed nationwide last week until March 15, will now not reopen before next month.
Live updates
8.50 am: India closes its border with Myanmar, reports ANI.
8.30 am: The Grand Princess cruise ship, which was docked off San Francisco, was taken ashore. Passengers will disembark through the day. Twenty-one people on the ship have tested positive for the virus so far.
8.20 am: Two Republicans who were in close contact with US President Donald Trump in recent days have self-quarantined over concerns that they were also in contact in the same period with a known carrier of the coronavirus at a conference, reports AFP. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Doug Collins of Georgia announced on Monday that they had begun two weeks of self-imposed isolation.
8.15 am: China has no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, for the third straight day, reports Reuters. The country reported 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.
8.11 am: The global toll from the coronavirus passed 4,000 on Tuesday, reports AFP. It has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.
8.10 am: Israel announces a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals. “All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video address posted to Twitter.
8.08 am: Italy extends restrictions on movement to the entire nation, joining a list of countries ratcheting up their control measures to fight coronavirus. The only travel allowed will be for proven work reasons, health conditions or other cases of necessity, reports AP.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tells reporters that measures introduced just two days ago are no longer sufficient after a jump in deaths. “Our habits must be changed, changed now,” he adds. “We all have to give up something for the good of Italy. When I speak of Italy, I speak of our dear ones, of our grandparents and of our parents. We will succeed only if we all collaborate and we adapt right away to these more stringent norms.”
8.05 am: Officials say two people from Pune, who came back from Dubai in the UAE, test positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. Both the patients have been quarantined in the city’s Naidu Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
8.02 am: Here’s a list of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in India
- March 9: A three-year-old in Kerala tested positive, along with a case each in Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
- March 8: Five new patients in Kerala
- March 7: Two cases confirmed in Ladakh and one in Tamil Nadu
- March 6: 31 positive cases of the virus in India – 17 people, including 14 Italians, tested positive in Delhi, two Italian tourists in Jaipur, six Indians in Agra, and one each in Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. This also includes three patients who have recovered in Kerala.